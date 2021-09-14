The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 8:12 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 9:28 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leestown Road.
• At 10:12 a.m., officers took a theft report on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a $900 bicycle was stolen from a garage on Shelby Street on Saturday.
• At 10:34 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a firearm was stolen.
• At 11:10 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on West Ridge Drive.
• At noon, officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cline Street. A caller reported a social security card was stolen months ago.
• At 1:32 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 2:32 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Lyons Court.
• At 3:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers took a theft report at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported keys with air pods were stolen.
• At 6:39 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Palmer Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole the keys to his other vehicle.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Equestrian Way. A caller reported a juvenile male wearing a purple shirt and black shorts ran away from home.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported her “baby daddy” took her wallet and that she has an active EPO on him.
• At 8:18 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Valero on KY 151. A caller reported a trailer was stolen while parked on Interstate 64.
• At 9 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Arrowhead Court.
• At 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a fight at Penn Station on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two males got into a physical fight.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Highland Parkway. A caller reported his son stole a box of wine from him and poured it down the toilet.
• At 10:36 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported she watched someone break into the front door and that the alarm was going off.
