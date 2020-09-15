blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 5:22 a.m., officers were called to U.S. 127 concerning a burglary in a garage.

• At 9:36 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street for an animal complaint.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Frazier Road concerning a raccoon on the caller’s property.

• At 11:36 a.m., officers were called to Camp Pleasant Road for a possible burglary in a basement.

• At 1:58 p.m., officers were called to St. Clair Street concerning two dogs not on leashes. The dogs had previously attacked the caller’s dog.

• At 3:22 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning several thefts in the neighborhood.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers were called to Bald Knob Road concerning people taking metal from a vacant burned house.

• At 4:06 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Leonardwood Drive involving two trucks.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Johnson Avenue after the caller was bitten by a dog. 

• At 9:14 p.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive concerning a possible burglary. 

