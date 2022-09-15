The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 7:40 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Lincoln Drive. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend “put a nail” in her vehicle’s tire. The caller advised he had been sending her threatening text messages.
• At 8:08 a.m., officers were called to a bomb threat on Mero Street. A supervisor in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a security guard at the Mayo-Underwood Building received a call the day before from a male who said he was “going to blow up the building.” The caller advised the male was upset about “how he didn’t get the help he needed with his driver’s license.”
• At 10:45 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Oakmont Lane.
• At 2:19 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Lyons Drive.
• At 2:48 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Westover Road.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a male customer tried to make a large purchase at the self checkout using a credit card that didn’t match up with his driver’s license. The caller advised the store had the credit card number and the footage on camera.
• At 5:23 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a fight on Interstate 64.
• At 6:47 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:22 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:48 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported neighbors were yelling and advised it sounded like they were fighting.
• At 10:46 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported hearing people yelling and fighting in a hallway. One male was detained.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.