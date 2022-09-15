blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:40 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Lincoln Drive. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend “put a nail” in her vehicle’s tire. The caller advised he had been sending her threatening text messages.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription