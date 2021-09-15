The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:13 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meadowview Drive.
• At 4:50 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported that she thought she hit a female with her Chevy Tahoe. The caller said she didn't see the female but she “felt a thud and saw some shorts.” The female that was struck reported she was fine and declined EMS.
• At 10:27 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Duckers Road. A caller reported he gave his dog to a lady to be groomed and she is refusing to give the dog back.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported a male “pushed her father down” and broke her phone.
• At 11:39 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Mallard Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle over the weekend.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller who is a property manager reported a person they lease to owes them money.
• At 4:15 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 6:09 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Allen Way.
• At 7:26 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a robbery at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male and female who have previously stolen from the store were there. When officers arrived the pair fled and allegedly had stolen items in hand when apprehended.
• At 8:01 p.m., deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Park Avenue. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident near Lakeview Park. One patient complained of back pain and another complained of arm pain.
• At 8:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at A+ Salon on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a customer left without paying.
• At 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported hearing six or seven shots in a row.
• At 9:27 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Dry Ridge Road.
• At 11:05 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Schenkel Lane.
