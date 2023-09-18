The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:16 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near East Main Street.
• At 8:50 a.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Old Station Road. A caller reported a 70-year-old female fell and hit her head on concrete.
• At 9:51 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:14 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Leawood Square. A caller reported smoke was coming out of a window of a residence and no one was answering the door. It was determined to be food left on a stove.
• At 1:38 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Chinook Trail.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodridge Drive. A caller reported items were stolen from a job site.
• At 2:23 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Riverford Crossing on John Davis Drive. A caller reported her “account was hacked and people were harassing her for money.”
• At 2:59 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female left a bag at a consignment shop that morning and said she was scared to open or touch it.
• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Avenue.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.
• At 3:50 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Duntreath Street. A caller reported being scammed.
• At 4:09 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living on Democrat Drive. A caller reported an 80-year-old female fell and suffered hip and leg pain. The caller also said the female possibly hit her head.
• At 4:49 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duckers Road near Leestown Road.
• At 6:39 p.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Louisville Road. A caller reported finding a backpack in a ditch. Deputies stated it appeared to be a “homeless person’s camping gear.”
• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called to a possible fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court.
• At 8:26 p.m., officers were called to a possible fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported “a bunch of females were physically fighting.”
• At 8:36 p.m., deputies were called to an assault at Kentucky River Campground on Steele Branch Road. A female caller reported a male assaulted her and pushed her down. The caller also said “other males have him pinned down and he has a gun on him with one in the chamber.”
Saturday
• At 12:39 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Alexander Street. A caller reported hearing “two consecutive loud bangs” possibly from a handgun.
• At 1 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported hearing possibly three or four shots and a loud boom.
• At 5:07 a.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported a male broke in, stole his money and left on foot.
• At 10:09 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Schenkel Lane near Thornhill Bypass.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers, deputies and city fire responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 10:43 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meadowview Drive.
• At 2:17 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Fairview Avenue. A caller reported a gas smell coming from a neighbor’s house.
• At 3:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported the theft of $1,900-$2,803 worth of products.
• At 4:52 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.
• At 5:44 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Bald Knob Road.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:04 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 7:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was skip scanning items at the self-checkout.
• At 9:04 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:29 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Northgate Drive.
Sunday
• At 1:14 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Brawner Street. A caller reported two males were physically fighting before one male left the scene.
• At 3:12 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at the Old Rosenwald Center on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A KSU police officer reported an armed male had been detained. A Smith & Wesson pistol was reportedly recovered.
• At 4:22 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Louisville Road.
• At 9:50 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on St. Johns Road.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter stole $2,000 worth of fragrances.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Norton Street.
• At 2:29 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the Interstate 64 East on-ramp.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 5:31 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Creekstone Court.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 7:17 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Locust Ridge Road.
• At 8:18 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Big Eddy Road. A caller reported a wallet containing $2,000 was stolen at Kroger on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:44 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible burglary on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported three kids and one adult were “messing with the security gate.”
