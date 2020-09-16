The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 8:51 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on State Street involving two vehicles.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning stolen property.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to Leestown Road concerning a theft from a storage unit.
• At 2:03 p.m., officers were called to Grand Avenue concerning a stolen dog.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Poa Drive concerning a theft of checks.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a burglary complaint.
• At 7:29 p.m., firefighters were called to Henry Street for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters found no evidence of a fire.
• At 8:51 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue for an assault after the caller said an “elderly lady” punched him in the face.
• At 9:48 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of license plates.
• At 10:02 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road for a theft of medication from a vehicle.
• At 10:25 p.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive for an injury accident
