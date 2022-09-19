The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:24 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Tacoma and another vehicle.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 11:09 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 11:57 a.m., officers took an assault report on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 1:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported being scammed out of money.
• At 1:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a laptop had been stolen.
• At 2:54 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Highview Circle.
• At 3:03 p.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Adams Lane. A caller reported someone “busted into” her trailer thinking that the trailer was abandoned.
• At 4:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 4:52 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Alfa Drive.
• At 5:55 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Colonial Trace near Schenkel Lane.
• At 9:56 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported items had been stolen from her vehicle.
• At 10:41 p.m., officers, county fire and EMS were called to an assault on Beechwood Avenue. A caller reported being assaulted by a female.
Saturday
• At 2 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Hanly Lane.
• At 2:01 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Hanly Lane.
• At 2:36 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Arbolado Drive. A caller reported a fully engulfed fire on the back porch and roof. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 9:08 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Arbolado Drive.
• At 9:54 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:46 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Echo Springs Drive. A caller reported seeing smoke coming from the vents. The electric company was on scene and the fire was extinguished at 5:14 p.m.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a vehicle in the driveway was fully engulfed. FPB was notified and the fire was extinguished at 7:48 p.m.
• At 5:47 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a roommate stole money from a safe a week ago.
• At 6:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported someone stole his debit card and spent his money.
• At 7:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Jackson Drive. A caller reported a friend of her daughter’s stole her house keys.
Sunday
• At 9:08 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a storm door was broken.
• At 9:12 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a Chevy Corvette hit a rock wall. First responders determined the vehicle had been abandoned.
• At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Winding Way Drive.
• At 11:35 a.m., officers and deputies took a fraud complaint at CVS on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone attempted to use a stolen credit card.
• At 12:39 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported TVs and other items were stolen from a storage building.
• At 3:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lebanon Road near Bald Knob Road.
• At 3:58 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Limestone Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Camry and another vehicle. Both vehicles had airbag deployment.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 4:08 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Union Ridge Road near Hamilton Lane.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers took an assault complaint on Woodland Avenue.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 5:10 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased female at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:25 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Hollyberry Road.
• At 8:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.