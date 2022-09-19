091722_HollyberryRoadFire_submitted.jpg

Frankfort firefighters work the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Hollyberry Road Saturday. (Photo submitted)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription