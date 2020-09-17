blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 12:28 a.m., firefighters were called to Holmes Street for a structure fire. 

• At 3:17 a.m. and 5:25 a.m., firefighters were called to Holmes Street for a fire investigation.

• At 8:26 a.m., officers were called to U.S. 127 after someone broke a window on a back door.

• At 8:31 a.m., officers were called to Bradford Square Nursing Home, U.S. 127, after an office door was found open.

• At 10:08 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen debit card.

• At 2:20 p.m., officers were called to Family dollar, on Versailles Road, for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane for a possible scam. 

• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue for a burglary complaint.

• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called Big Eddy Beach Road concerning a theft concerning the purchase of a wedding dress over Facebook Marketplace.

• At 8:42 p.m., officers were called to Esparanza Drive after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 11:11 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning people trying to break into a church.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription