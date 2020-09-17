The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 12:28 a.m., firefighters were called to Holmes Street for a structure fire.
• At 3:17 a.m. and 5:25 a.m., firefighters were called to Holmes Street for a fire investigation.
• At 8:26 a.m., officers were called to U.S. 127 after someone broke a window on a back door.
• At 8:31 a.m., officers were called to Bradford Square Nursing Home, U.S. 127, after an office door was found open.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen debit card.
• At 2:20 p.m., officers were called to Family dollar, on Versailles Road, for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane for a possible scam.
• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue for a burglary complaint.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called Big Eddy Beach Road concerning a theft concerning the purchase of a wedding dress over Facebook Marketplace.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers were called to Esparanza Drive after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 11:11 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning people trying to break into a church.
