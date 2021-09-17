blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:34 a.m., officers and deputies responded to an armed and dangerous person on Interstate 64. A caller reported a person in a blue Kia shot into their vehicle and was last seen getting off the interstate at the 43-mile marker.

• At 8:31 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:03 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a gas leak on Fiesta Way. A caller who works for the city reported a gas line was struck. Columbia Gas was notified and the gas was shut off.

• At 10:58 a.m., officers took a theft report on Menominee Trail. A caller reported identity theft.

• At 12:02 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Shadrick Ferry Road. A caller reported an air conditioning unit was on fire. Firefighters had the fire under control at 12:35 p.m. and was completely extinguished at 2:12 p.m.

• At 1:47 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident. One person was complaining of neck pain.

• At 3:27 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 7:36 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on St. Charles Street. A caller reported a deck was on fire and that there was a female inside the home. The fire was knocked down at 7:45 p.m.

• At 9:45 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:17 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on KY 151. A caller reported hearing three shots. Deputies determined the sound was a vehicle backfiring.

• At 10:51 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Collins Lane. A caller reported her son was missing and didn’t have a cellphone on him.

