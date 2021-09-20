blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 1:37 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Hiawatha Trail.

• At 1:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller reported airpods were stolen.

• At 5:56 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meredith Avenue.

• At 6:34 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Robert M. Green Boulevard.

• At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:47 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Minuteman Parkway.

• At 9:30 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Manley-Leestown Road.

• At 9:39 a.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Lane View Drive.

• At 11:47 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Hickory Ridge Road.

• At 12:32 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Schenkel Lane.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 2:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a bookbag was stolen while she was working.

• At 3:17 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Grant Street. A caller reported a male wearing light-colored pants and dark top had been missing for 20 minutes.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

• At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:10 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported her neighbor was stealing things for a while, but just now decided to report it.

• At 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near KY 151.

• At 9:18 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Mallard Drive. A caller reported her juvenile daughter ran away about an hour before. The caller said she was wearing black jeans and a gray and pink sweater. She was located at 9:45 p.m.

• At 9:24 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Duncan Road.

• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.

Saturday

• At 2:27 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.

• At 4:26 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Century Plaza.

• At 4:50 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Man-O-War Drive. A caller reported a 50-year-old female was on the floor.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Pinnacle Court.

• At 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 10:53 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported three phones were stolen.

• At 1:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:01 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:21 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Anderson Road.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Rosewood Lane. A caller reported a window was broken and she saw a male leaving when she arrived at her residence.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Louisville Road.

• At 6:32 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Marlowe Court.

• At 6:46 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a Chevy SUV struck a tree. A 66-year-old female was complaining of a broken wrist and bleeding on her leg.

• At 9:58 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Dabney Street.

Sunday

• At 1 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Gayle Street.

• At 3:47 a.m., officers took a theft report on Imperial Avenue. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Spring Street. A caller reported two females went into a vacant residence.

• At 9:21 a.m., officers took a theft report on Turnberry Drive. A caller reported several items were stolen from a vehicle including a police radio and checkbook.

• At 11:03 a.m., city firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Cove Spring Road.

• At 11:21 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Crab Orchard Road.

• At 1:12 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Versailles Road.

• At 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on University Drive.

• At 4:34 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a Toyota Avalon was in a ditch. The caller said a female with bloodied arms was walking around.

• At 5:22 p.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Sheep Pen Road. A caller reported a garage was on fire. The caller said there were two vehicles in the garage. The caller also reported that the fire was put out with a fire extinguisher.

• At 5:47 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Thornhill Bypass. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident. A 13-year-old male complained of leg injuries. One driver reported to be in pain and another complained of chest pain.

• At 6:25 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 6:35 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Louisville Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription