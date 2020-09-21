The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 2:23 a.m., officers were called to Valley View Drive after the caller’s wife changed the locks and left his dog in the house.
• At 8:01 a.m., officers were called to Mills Lane after someone broke into a vacant residence during the night.
• At 8:25 a.m., officers were called to Ringo Avenue concerning a stolen handkerchief.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers were called to Poa Drive concerning a theft.
• At 2:07 p.m., officers were called to Old Frankfort Pike concerning an assault that happened on KY 151.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to Storage Mart on Twilight Trail after someone broke into several units and a vehicle.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments, on Prince Hall Village Drive, after someone broke into an apartment and passed out in the caller’s bed.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to Glenns Creek Road for an injury accident involving two vehicles.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound. The person accidentally shot himself in the hand.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an online theft.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving three vehicles.
• At 10:48 p.m., firefighters were called to Fifth Avenue for a structure fire. The fire was in the kitchen.
Saturday
• At 2:07 a.m., officers were called to Waffle House, Versailles Road, after a customer left without paying for a meal.
• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Elm Drive concerning a theft of jewelry.
• At 11:55 a.m., officers were called to Murrell Street concerning a theft of methadone.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to Flamingo Avenue for an attempted burglary.
• At 5:02 p.m., firefighters were called to Salato Wildlife Center, on Sportsmans Lane, concerning lost hikers. The hikers found their way out and did not need help.
• At 6:38 p.m., officers were called to Bryant Benson Road concerning an assault and theft of a vehicle and dog. The vehicle and dog were returned.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road for a burglary in progress.
• At 10:34 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a burglary at an apartment. Undisclosed property was taken.
Sunday
• At 12:07 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 between exit 48 and Waddy. Two vehicles were involved and one overturned. The accident was determined to be in Shelby County.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, on U.S. 127, concerning a suspected shoplifter who took items and left on a bicycle.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to Storage Mart, Twilight Trail, concerning a burglary.
• At 3:19 p.m., firefighters were called to Juniper Hills Apartments, on Louisville Road, concerning a person locked inside her apartment.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Cove Spring Park Road concerning an assault. It was determined to be child discipline.
• At 4:43 p.m., officers were called to Fairfield Inn, Chenault Road, concerning a theft.
• At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning an assault.
• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Mockingbird Lane concerning a stolen dog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.