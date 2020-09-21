blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 2:23 a.m., officers were called to Valley View Drive after the caller’s wife changed the locks and left his dog in the house.

• At 8:01 a.m., officers were called to Mills Lane after someone broke into a vacant residence during the night. 

• At 8:25 a.m., officers were called to Ringo Avenue concerning a stolen handkerchief.

• At 2:04 p.m., officers were called to Poa Drive concerning a theft.

• At 2:07 p.m., officers were called to Old Frankfort Pike concerning an assault that happened on KY 151.

• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to Storage Mart on Twilight Trail after someone broke into several units and a vehicle.

• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments, on Prince Hall Village Drive, after someone broke into an apartment and passed out in the caller’s bed.

• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to Glenns Creek Road for an injury accident involving two vehicles.

• At 4:46 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound. The person accidentally shot himself in the hand.

• At 4:57 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an online theft.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving three vehicles.

• At 10:48 p.m., firefighters were called to Fifth Avenue for a structure fire. The fire was in the kitchen. 

Saturday

• At 2:07 a.m., officers were called to Waffle House, Versailles Road, after a customer left without paying for a meal.

• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Elm Drive concerning a theft of jewelry.

• At 11:55 a.m., officers were called to Murrell Street concerning a theft of methadone.

• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to Flamingo Avenue for an attempted burglary.

• At 5:02 p.m., firefighters were called to Salato Wildlife Center, on Sportsmans Lane, concerning lost hikers. The hikers found their way out and did not need help.

• At 6:38 p.m., officers were called to Bryant Benson Road concerning an assault and theft of a vehicle and dog. The vehicle and dog were returned.

• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road for a burglary in progress. 

• At 10:34 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a burglary at an apartment. Undisclosed property was taken.

Sunday

• At 12:07 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 between exit 48 and Waddy. Two vehicles were involved and one overturned. The accident was determined to be in Shelby County.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, on U.S. 127, concerning a suspected shoplifter who took items and left on a bicycle.

• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to Storage Mart, Twilight Trail, concerning a burglary.

• At 3:19 p.m., firefighters were called to Juniper Hills Apartments, on Louisville Road, concerning a person locked inside her apartment.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Cove Spring Park Road concerning an assault. It was determined to be child discipline.

• At 4:43 p.m., officers were called to Fairfield Inn, Chenault Road, concerning a theft.

• At  8:45 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning an assault.

• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Mockingbird Lane concerning a stolen dog.

