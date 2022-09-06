The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:
Friday
• At 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Valley Road.
• At 2:17 a.m., deputies were notified that a missing person on Secretariat Way had returned home.
• At 5:40 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle, stole her wallet and “left trash everywhere.” The caller advised that whoever broke into the vehicle left their ID in the vehicle.
• At 9:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at Norton Childrens Medical Group on Physicans Park. A caller reported her wallet was stolen from a vehicle the day before.
• At 10:45 a.m., officers took a theft report on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported selling a vehicle to a person who has not been making the payments.
• At 11:20 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on KY 151 Loop 1. A caller reported a 97-year-old male was deceased.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Phillips Street. A caller reported two flatscreen TVs, clothing and other items were stolen.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Parkside Drive. A caller reported her daughter forged checks using her signature.
• At 2:21 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Crab Orchard Road.
• At 2:31 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:59 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:30 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers took an assault report on Missouri Avenue. A caller reported her son was choked by another student at school. The caller advised she took him to the doctor and declined EMS.
• At 6:56 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 East.
• At 7:07 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Chinook Trail. A caller reported his ex-girlfriend has been using his name to open credit card accounts.
Saturday
• At 9:36 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Urgent Care on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female was breaking into vehicles.
• At 11:23 a.m., deputies were notified of a possible armed and dangerous person on James Way.
• At 12:46 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 3:04 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on East Main Street.
• At 3:09 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Leawood Square.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported sending $500 to a person two hours before.
• At 3:27 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a sexual offense on Greenbriar Lane.
• At 8:15 p.m., deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 9:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:47 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a structure fire on Shadrick Ferry Road. The fire was extinguished at 10:44 p.m.
Sunday
• At 2:03 p.m., deputies were called to a possible assault on Pea Ridge Road. A caller reported a male and female were possibly assaulting an elderly male. The caller advised that the male owed the elderly male money and didn’t want to pay.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Collins Street. A caller reported a female was “banging on her window.”
• At 4:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ashwood Court. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Sarah Apartments on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported she gave a person permission to borrow her vehicle and a person was refusing to give it back. The caller advised she wanted to press charges.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:51 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Dry Ridge Road.
• At 6:56 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 10:51 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Elkhorn Drive. A caller reported a male broke in through a window and stole new weedeaters. The caller advised the male left through the front door. He was arrested on Grandview Drive after the stolen weedeaters were found outside his residence.
Monday
• At 12:58 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Sig Luscher Brewery on Mero Street. A caller reported six to eight people were fighting in the street.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:30 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cline Street. A caller reported money and medication were stolen.
• At 11:17 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a shooting at BP on Owenton Road. A caller reported a 29-year-old male was attempting to clear his gun when it went off. The caller advised the bullet went through her car door. Owen County also responded.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 4:09 p.m., officers took a theft report at Eastwood Shell on Versailles Road. A caller reported the driver of a silver SUV left without paying for gas.
• At 5:07 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported a window was busted out of a room.
• At 6:20 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Antler Ridge Drive. A caller reported someone stole shingles and other construction items. The caller advised the neighbors had video footage of the theft.
• At 6:44 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hanly Lane.
• At 6:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported three juveniles stole Pringles, candy and putty from the store.
• At 7:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole a gas card from a vehicle and used it in Louisville.
• At 8:48 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Apple Way.
• At 10:51 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Collins Street.
• At 11:28 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a male was walking outside when three people with masks on shot him in the legs. The caller advised there were bullet holes in his door.
