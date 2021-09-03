blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 8:18 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a checkbook was stolen from Poppy’s.

• At 12:54 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cherrywood Drive. A caller reported a friend’s wife stole items from his building.

• At 1:41 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported someone stole a package off her porch.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported a check was stolen.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:18 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Chinook Trail. A caller reported a female juvenile was missing. She was later found in a neighbor’s garage.

• At 9:50 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported finding four needles by her door.

• At 10:22 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a black Honda Accord was on fire. It was extinguished at 10:46 p.m.

• At 10:34 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a gasoline smell on Third Street. A caller reported a gasoline smell was coming from the basement floor drain. The sewer company was notified to check the drain.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription