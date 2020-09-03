blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 10:36 a.m., officers were called to Evergreen Road after someone broke into a vehicle and a garage. Power tools and other items were missing.

• At 11:41 a.m., officers were called to to Speedway on Isaac Shelby Circle concerning an assault between a clerk and the caller’s sister.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning an assault.

• At 4:59 p.m., officers were called to Willis Avenue concerning a man running up the street and carrying a gun. 

• At 5:26 p.m., officers were called to Gayle Street concerning a stolen air conditioner.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to Fairview Avenue concerning a theft of services.

• At 6:10 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 7 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane concerning an assault involving the caller’s uncle.

• At 7:02 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a fraud complaint.

• At 8:39 p.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street concerning an assault.

• At 10:09 p.m., officers were called to Arbolado Drive concerning people breaking into vehicles.

• At 11:23 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen debit card.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription