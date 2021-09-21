blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 7:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meadow Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and several items were stolen.

• At 7:51 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Harrodsburg Road near Twilight Trail.

• At 8:53 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 9:17 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Third Street.

• At 9:38 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Bluegrass Community Action on Professional Court. A caller reported two buses had catalytic converters stolen from them overnight.

• At 10:29 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:54 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 11:48 a.m., officers took a theft report on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported identity theft.

• At 12:17 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on St. Clair Street.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Fourth Street near Capital Avenue.

• At 2:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hanly Lane.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on Whippoorwill Lane. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 4:32 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near the 57-mile marker. A caller reported a vehicle “flipped over and a person is trying to get out.” A second caller said the person was “out of the vehicle and bleeding from the head.”

• At 4:36 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 5:29 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Galbraith Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 5:31 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Owenton Road.

• At 5:56 p.m., officers took a theft report on Logan Street. A caller reported a toolbox was stolen from her porch.

• At 6:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:05 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wapping Street.

• At 8:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

