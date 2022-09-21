The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 8:02 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:55 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Grand Avenue.
• At 9:36 a.m., officers took a theft report on Gayle Street. A caller reported a log splitter was stolen overnight.
• At 11:57 a.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a Chevy Impala was keyed and both passenger side tires were slashed.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar Tree on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male and female did drugs in the restroom and possibly shoplifted from the store. The caller advised they had left in the direction of Walgreen’s.
• At 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.
• At 1:58 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 2 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 2:58 p.m., deputies were called to a theft on Bald Knob Road.
• At 4:03 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 4:33 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Peach Mini Storage on Hahn Drive. A caller reported a lock had been cut off a storage unit.
• At 6 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Mills Lane.
• At 6:10 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a female juvenile “got mad, turned her phone off and ran away” in a black Pontiac with a Kentucky license plate.
• At 6:31 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 6:43 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers took a theft report on Reilly Road. A caller reported items were stolen from his shop.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 8:45 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:10 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported a female juvenile, who had already run off several times that day, had run off again.
• At 9:33 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Clearwater Lane. A caller reported a female juvenile was missing and had left on foot. She returned home at 9:49 p.m.
• At 10:02 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hoge Avenue. A caller reported a 43-year-old female never made it to work in Eminence. The caller advised they last heard from her at 3:30 p.m.
