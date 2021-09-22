blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 6:05 a.m., officers took a theft report on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 7:54 a.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported a male stole her neighbor’s blue kayak near CVS about 15 minutes prior.

• At 9:44 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Clinton Street.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 4:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street.

• At 5:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.

• At 8:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Broadway near Catfish Alley.

• At 9:47 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ashwood Court.

• At 10:31 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Tecumseh Trail. A caller reported someone who sounded like her grandson scammed her out of $6,500.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription