The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 7:52 a.m., officers were called to Sarah Apartments, on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard, concerning a theft of gasoline from a vehicle.

• At 9:16 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen check.

• At 12:25 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers were called to Evergreen Market, on Evergreen Road, concerning a theft of tires from a vehicle.

• At 1:47 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an unemployment claim filed using the caller’s identity.

• At 3:16 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning multiple unauthorized charges on the caller’s card.

• At 7:29 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning an assault.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers were called to Meredith Avenue concerning a theft of a handgun.

• At 8:14 p.m., officers were called to Evergreen Road concerning the theft of a leaf blower and weed trimmer from a shed.

• At 8:53 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a stolen television.

• At 9:52 p.m., officers were called to Hardy Street for a possible burglary.

