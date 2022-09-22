The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 1:51 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Landings Drive.
• At 3:25 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hoge Avenue. A caller reported his missing daughter was possibly at a location in Shelbyville.
• At 5:50 a.m., officers attempted to locate a missing juvenile at a residence on Meadowview Drive.
• At 7:24 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Champion Drive. A caller reported someone had thrown a brick through the front windshield of her vehicle. The caller advised it could have been her ex and said she had a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order against him.
• At 9:54 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:15 a.m., deputies took an abuse complaint at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:31 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a three-vehicle accident near McDonald’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported there were no injuries, but said a 27-year-old female was “panicking from being scared” and requested EMS to check her out. One lane was blocked before being reopened at 11:56 a.m.
• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Sweet G’s Ice Cream on Reilly Road. A caller reported someone stole extension cords, RV cords, shelving and other items. The caller said the theft was recorded on camera and that the extension cords cost $300 each.
• At 1:13 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at The Lantern on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a 90-year-old female fell and hit her face. The caller advised that the female was bleeding from her nose.
• At 1:52 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at Excel on Leestown Road. A caller reported a male employee was stuck in a box baler and that the machine was off. The male had gotten out five minutes later and sustained no injuries.
• At 2:18 p.m., county firefighters were called to a gas leak on Evergreen Road. A caller reported road department workers hit a gas line. Atmos was notified and arrived on scene at 2:23 p.m.
• At 2:35 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bayberry Lane.
• At 3:09 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Benson Valley Road.
• At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Debbie Drive.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:39 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road. A caller reported a utility bucket truck was on its side. There was no entrapment and no injuries.
• At 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 6:40 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Park Avenue.
• At 7:21 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thomas Street.
• At 9:30 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported she hadn’t heard from her juvenile daughter since 11:30 p.m. the night before.
