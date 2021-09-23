The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 1:10 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:02 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a Honda Civic was broken into overnight. The caller said the same vehicle was broken into the night before and a firearm was stolen.
• At 7:10 a.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Pulliam Drive.
• At 10:35 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Silver Lake Boulevard.
• At 10:40 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Teton Trail.
• At 11:49 a.m., county firefighters, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Old Louisville Road. A caller reported a 47-year-old male was deceased.
• At 1:03 p.m., officers responded to an armed and dangerous person on Holmes Street near Thornhill Bypass. A caller reported a female with a green backpack was waving a black and silver gun around.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took a robbery report on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male with light hair wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans “got physical with the shop owner and went out the back door.” The caller said the male did not take anything. Officers brought in a K-9 unit and searched around the location.
• At 2:14 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 2:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Indian Gap Road.
• At 3:21 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road near Versailles Road.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:16 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The caller said the driver was outside of the vehicle and walking around.
• At 4:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Dry Ridge Road near Bald Knob Road.
• At 5:09 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:10 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wilkinson Boulevard.
