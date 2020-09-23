blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 8:40 a. m., officers were called to Whispering Pine Road after someone broke into a trailer and stole items. Someone left their phone behind, though.

• At 8:57 a.m., officers were called to Bellwood Court concerning a theft.

• At 10:36 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation, on Old Soldiers Lane, concerning a possible assault.

• At 10:37 a.m., firefighters were called to Willow Street concerning smoke coming from an electrical outlet. The problem ignited a bed inside the residence.

• At 11:24 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on KY 22. The accident occurred in Henry County.

• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue after items including camera equipment were taken from a garage. The door was left open.

• At 2:40 p.m., officers were called to Franklin County High School, on East Main Street, concerning a theft.

• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning the theft of two lawn mowers.

• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street after someone broke into a vehicle and took money, papers and a coffee mug.

• At 6:41 p.m., officers were called to Goodman Way concerning a possible theft.

• At 7:22 p.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road concerning a stolen purse and cell phone.

• At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to Ravencrest Apartments, on East Georgetown Road, concerning a theft of mail including a debit card and a vehicle title.

• At 10:56 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault. The incident was determined to have happened outside Franklin County.

