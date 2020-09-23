The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 8:40 a. m., officers were called to Whispering Pine Road after someone broke into a trailer and stole items. Someone left their phone behind, though.
• At 8:57 a.m., officers were called to Bellwood Court concerning a theft.
• At 10:36 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation, on Old Soldiers Lane, concerning a possible assault.
• At 10:37 a.m., firefighters were called to Willow Street concerning smoke coming from an electrical outlet. The problem ignited a bed inside the residence.
• At 11:24 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on KY 22. The accident occurred in Henry County.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue after items including camera equipment were taken from a garage. The door was left open.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers were called to Franklin County High School, on East Main Street, concerning a theft.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning the theft of two lawn mowers.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street after someone broke into a vehicle and took money, papers and a coffee mug.
• At 6:41 p.m., officers were called to Goodman Way concerning a possible theft.
• At 7:22 p.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road concerning a stolen purse and cell phone.
• At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to Ravencrest Apartments, on East Georgetown Road, concerning a theft of mail including a debit card and a vehicle title.
• At 10:56 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault. The incident was determined to have happened outside Franklin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.