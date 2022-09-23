blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:31 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported someone stole shoes, jewelry and other items between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription