The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:10 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported her husband was charged $128 for $30 worth of gas. The caller advised that she thinks there might be a card reader on the pump.
• At 8:46 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 9:30 a.m., city and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on John Davis Drive.
• At 10:38 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone broke into an apartment and stole three TVs, three PlayStations and other items the day before.
• At 11:16 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:32 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Interstate 64 West near the 48-mile marker. A caller reported the driver of a yellow Ford Mustang “flipped him off, then ran off the roadway and flashed a firearm at him.” The caller advised he could not get the license plate information.
• At 2:44 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 intersection.
• At 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:58 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:23 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 East on-ramp.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Vandalay Drive.
• At 9:29 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a Nissan Altima hit a guardrail. The caller advised the female driver seemed uninjured but was “confused.” She was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
• At 9:46 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Coldstream Drive.
Saturday
• At 6:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Green Wilson Road.
• At 9:05 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leawood Drive.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Blueridge Drive.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Broadway.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.
• At 12:59 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone cut the lock off the front door of a vacant trailer and was breaking in.
• At 4:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported an EBT card was stolen.
• At 8:55 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on KY 151.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Swigert Avenue.
Sunday
• At 12:58 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Miami Trail.
• At 10:44 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:16 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:41 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bradley Street.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shadrick Ferry Road.
• At 5:27 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on East Main Street.
• At 6:32 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Sunset Drive. A caller reported his 43-year-old male roommate took his car and had been missing since noon Friday. The caller advised the male does not have a phone.
