The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 7:38 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Green Wilson Road involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of stomach pain.
• At 8:11 a.m., officers were called to Five Star BP, on Versailles Road, after a person passed a fake check on Tuesday.
• At 11:04 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft of mail and a car title.
• At 4:21 p.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road concerning an online scam involving gift cards.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft on Wallace Avenue.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, on Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft of money from the Uscan.
• At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to Feeders Supply, on U.S. 127, concerning a theft of product.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an injury accident on Snow Hill Road.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road for a report of shots being fired.
• At 10 p.m., officers were called to Speedway, on U.S. 127, concerning a fraud complaint.
