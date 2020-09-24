blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 7:38 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Green Wilson Road involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of stomach pain. 

• At 8:11 a.m., officers were called to Five Star BP, on Versailles Road, after a person passed a fake check on Tuesday.

• At 11:04 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft of mail and a car title.

• At 4:21 p.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road concerning an online scam involving gift cards.

• At 4:28 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft on Wallace Avenue.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, on Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft of money from the Uscan.

• At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to Feeders Supply, on U.S. 127, concerning a theft of product.

• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an injury accident on Snow Hill Road.

• At 8:39 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road for a report of shots being fired.

• At 10 p.m., officers were called to Speedway, on U.S. 127, concerning a fraud complaint.

