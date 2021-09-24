blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:23 a.m., officers took a theft report on Strathmore Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into and a subwoofer and amp were stolen.

• At 7:33 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported a 2010 Kia Rio was broken into and “glass has been broken out of the vehicle.”

• At 8:08 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 8:20 a.m., officers took a theft report on Highland Parkway. A caller reported a black van was broken into and IDs and other items were stolen.

• At 8:30 a.m., officers took a theft report on Audubon Drive. A caller reported several items were stolen from a red Toyota Camry.

• At 9:36 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Oaklawn Drive.

• At 9:57 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Oaklawn Drive.

• At 10:04 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Mt. Zion Road.

• At 10:40 a.m., officers took a theft report on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a Coach purse was stolen from a vehicle while parked on Capital Avenue.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported an AR 15, tools, cash, a Glock and a pistol were stolen.

• At 11:33 a.m., officers took a theft report on Highland Parkway. A caller reported tools, a tool box, jigsaw and case, jack, nail gun and leaf blower were stolen.

• At 12:35 p.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported a man in an old red Ford vehicle was waving a gun and making threats.

• At 1 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a neighbor’s door was open and the neighbor wasn’t home.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 1:58 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Willow Street. A caller reported a door was kicked in.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Paul Sawyier Public Library on Wapping Street. A caller reported a male stole his bike and went toward St. Clair Street.

• At 5:20 pm., officers took a vandalism complaint on East Main Street.

• At 6:05 p.m., officers were called to an armed and dangerous person on North Lime Street. A caller reported a male with a gun was in a white Toyota Avalon outside.

• At 6:22 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cherry Lane.

