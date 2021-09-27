blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:19 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Taylor Avenue.

• At 7:32 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Lafayette Drive.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Shelby Street. A caller reported a pressure washer and paint sprayer were stolen.

• At 9:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Washington Street. A caller reported a toolbox and tools were stolen.

• At 10:41 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Lafayette Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One female requested EMS.

• At 1 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 2:06 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Compton Drive. A caller reported not hearing from a male in more than 24 hours.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

• At 3:32 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a laptop, charger, ID and other items were stolen from a backpack of an employee. The caller said there is video of the person who stole the items.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on High Street near Holmes Street.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Campbell Street. A caller reported items were stolen from a vehicle while the vehicle was impounded.

• At 8:35 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Dogwood Street.

• At 10:44 p.m., officers took an assault report on Highwood Drive. A caller reported being assaulted in the parking lot at Frisch’s.

• At 10:49 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Harrodswood Drive.

Saturday

• At 5:44 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to Allen Way. A caller reported a 70-year-old male passed out. The caller said the male woke up, but still wanted EMS to respond.

• At 7 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend stole her credit card.

• At 10:46 a.m., officers took a theft report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• At 10:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hillcrest Avenue.

• At 11:28 a.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a wallet, social security card, debit card and license were missing.

• At 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 11:41 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers took an assault report on John Davis Drive.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Chenault Road.

• At 1:03 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 2:11 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Grant Street.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers and EMS took an assault report on Holmes Street. A caller reported she was “followed by a male and that he hit her.”

• At 4:37 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Camp Pleasant Road.

• At 5:25 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bizzack Boulevard. A caller reported someone stole the hitch off a white Chevy truck.

• At 8:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a wallet was stolen while she was in the store.

• At 11:54 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Louisville Road. A caller reported a backdoor window was shattered.

Sunday

• At 2:44 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported she hadn’t talked to her niece in two weeks. The caller said someone else answers her phone when she calls her.

• At 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:31 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Meadowbrook Drive. A caller reported a school computer was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

• At 10:03 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Rabbit Ridge Lane. A caller reported two vehicles were broken into.

• At 10:03 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Briarpatch Lane. A caller reported a purse, wallet and card were stolen.

• At 10:11 a.m., officers were notified of a possible theft on John Davis Drive. A caller reported someone went through an unlocked vehicle overnight. The caller said it didn’t appear anything was stolen but would still like to file a report.

• At 11:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported “packages were being stolen.”

• At 11:46 a.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported her husband took her property from a residence while she was out.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:57 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 8:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported “he left the door unlocked to his shop and a subject took his medication.” The caller said he had the theft on video. Deputies advised the caller was intoxicated.

• At 9:14 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Pinnacle Court.

• At 11:10 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported she fell asleep while driving and flipped her vehicle. The caller said there was a male, pregnant female and a baby in the vehicle. All three were transported to FRMC and the right lane of I-64 West was closed temporarily.

• At 11:40 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Brookfield Drive. A caller reported a male was “running around the area with a weapon.”

