The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:28 a.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane for a report of shots being fired.
• At 3:06 a.m., officers were called to Crosshill Drive after the caller’s ex-boyfriend broke into her home with his current girlfriend. He was reportedly sending her photos of them in her apartment.
• At 3:37 a.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, concerning a man with a knife knocking on the door.
• At 5:31 a.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive concerning a man trying to break into a residence.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning the caller’s father receiving checks from different states and believes fraud may be involved.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village for an assault.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers were called to Maverick Trail concerning a scam.
• At 10:10 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning an assault.
Saturday
• At 4:35 a.m., officers were called to Old U.S. 60 for a report of people spotlighting deer and shooting them.
• At 11:07 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Kentucky Avenue after a vehicle hit a parked vehicle.
• At 12:40 p.m., officers were called to Plantation Lane concerning a scam.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning the theft of a video game system.
• At 3:24 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a theft of a weed trimmer, tool box and other items.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a stolen cat.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers were called to Springhill Road for a report of shots being fired.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a theft of medication and an Apple watch.
• At 6:33 p.m., officers were called to Stable Lane concerning a burglary.
• At 7:44 p.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive concerning a report of child abuse involving a baby sitter.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Wilkinson Boulevard involving two vehicles.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Owenton Road involving a golf cart.
• At 9:19 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire along Interstate 64 near exit 48.
• At 10:23 p.m., firefighters were called to Cypress Drive concerning a bonfire.
Sunday
• At 5:11 a.m., firefighters were called to Kentucky Avenue concerning a tree on fire.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to Staxx BBQ, Carson Place, concerning an assault.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person walking around outside with an assault rifle. The person was not pointing the weapon at anyone or making threats.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called to Hillwood Avenue for a shots fired complaint.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers were called to Oak Street concerning a person carrying an assault rifle. The call was canceled because the incident was in Frankfort, Illinois.
• At 10:38 p.m., officers were called to Steele Street for an injury accident. The caller said a vehicle ran a red light and hit a tree.
• At 11:12 p.m., officers were called to Comanche Trail concerning an assault by the caller’s uncle.
