The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 1:47 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 6:36 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. The caller advised the motorcyclist was “awake but in a daze” and was bleeding from his ear. The road was temporarily shut down.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke into his storage unit and stole approximately $2,000 worth of miscellaneous items including coins and video games.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers took an abuse complaint at University Lodge on East Main Street.
• At 1:32 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male and female stole several items and got into a vehicle parked on the side of the building.
• At 2:44 p.m., officers took a fraud report from a few weeks ago at WesBanco on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near East Main Street.
• At 4:44 p.m., deputies took a theft report at McDonald’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported an amp was stolen from Bald Knob and asked deputies to meet him at McDonald’s to do the report.
• At 5:18 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Hart’s Mobile Home Park on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone tried to break into a residence overnight. The caller advised “stuff was stolen from outside” and the “door was broken.”
• At 5:45 p.m., deputies took an assault report at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone attempted to beat up a deputy.
• At 7:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:21 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Evergreen Road near Meadowbrook Drive. A caller reported hearing six shots.
