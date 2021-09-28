blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:09 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported being unable to wake a 41-year-old female. The caller said the female had a history of high blood pressure.

• At 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Silver Lake Boulevard near Silver Lake Drive.

• At 9:39 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Bald Knob Road.

• At 11:13 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sulphur Lick Road.

• At 11:31 a.m., officers took a theft report at the Cove Spring Park main parking lot on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported a Honda van was broken into.

• At 11:49 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Dairy Queen on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a customer “got upset over them not having gravy” and damaged the drive-thru.

• At 12:03 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Spring Hill Lane. A caller reported two handicap sinks were stolen from a truck the day before.

• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Murray Street.

• At 1:44 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Hawthorne Drive. A caller reported the neighbors drained their pool in the caller’s yard. The caller said it was an ongoing issue.

• At 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:11 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Planet Fitness on Allen Way. A caller reported a window was cracked and items were stolen.

• At 6:20 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Landings Drive. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend stole pictures and clothing over the weekend.

• At 7:07 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the front door of the former Big Lots was pried open. Officers cleared and secured the building.

• At 7:21 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Edgewood Drive. A caller reported the dash and a stereo were “ripped out” of his truck. The caller said it most likely happened last week.

• At 7:39 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Deer Haven.

• At 9:05 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire at Walgreen’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a bush in front of the store was on fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames at 9:14 p.m.

• At 9:06 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Cherry Lane. A caller reported smelling gas and said the gas company was at the residence earlier in the day to turn on the gas for the fireplace. The gas was turned off and the gas company was notified.

