The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 6:09 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported being unable to wake a 41-year-old female. The caller said the female had a history of high blood pressure.
• At 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Silver Lake Boulevard near Silver Lake Drive.
• At 9:39 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:13 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sulphur Lick Road.
• At 11:31 a.m., officers took a theft report at the Cove Spring Park main parking lot on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported a Honda van was broken into.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Dairy Queen on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a customer “got upset over them not having gravy” and damaged the drive-thru.
• At 12:03 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Spring Hill Lane. A caller reported two handicap sinks were stolen from a truck the day before.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Murray Street.
• At 1:44 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Hawthorne Drive. A caller reported the neighbors drained their pool in the caller’s yard. The caller said it was an ongoing issue.
• At 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Planet Fitness on Allen Way. A caller reported a window was cracked and items were stolen.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Landings Drive. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend stole pictures and clothing over the weekend.
• At 7:07 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the front door of the former Big Lots was pried open. Officers cleared and secured the building.
• At 7:21 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Edgewood Drive. A caller reported the dash and a stereo were “ripped out” of his truck. The caller said it most likely happened last week.
• At 7:39 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Deer Haven.
• At 9:05 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire at Walgreen’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a bush in front of the store was on fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames at 9:14 p.m.
• At 9:06 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Cherry Lane. A caller reported smelling gas and said the gas company was at the residence earlier in the day to turn on the gas for the fireplace. The gas was turned off and the gas company was notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.