blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 1:41 a.m., officers were called to Sequoyah Trail for a possible burglary.

• At 10:14 a.m., officers were called to Evergreen Road concerning a stolen golf cart.

• At 12:27 p.m., officers were called to Sullivan Lane concerning a stolen handgun.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers responded to a possible injury accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a theft.

• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called Tonkawa Trail concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 4:36 p.m., firefighters were called to Preston Way for a utility pole on fire.

• At 4:37 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Jones Lane after a vehicle hit a front porch.

• At 7:12 p.m., officers were called to Ute Trail for a report of shots being fired.

• At 7:49 p.m., officers were called to Cardwell Lane concerning a stolen grill.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription