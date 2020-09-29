The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 1:41 a.m., officers were called to Sequoyah Trail for a possible burglary.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers were called to Evergreen Road concerning a stolen golf cart.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers were called to Sullivan Lane concerning a stolen handgun.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers responded to a possible injury accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a theft.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called Tonkawa Trail concerning a stolen license plate.
• At 4:36 p.m., firefighters were called to Preston Way for a utility pole on fire.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Jones Lane after a vehicle hit a front porch.
• At 7:12 p.m., officers were called to Ute Trail for a report of shots being fired.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers were called to Cardwell Lane concerning a stolen grill.
