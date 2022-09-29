The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.
• At 8:21 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hanly Lane.
• At 9:46 a.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:09 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported that someone stole a gift card.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was “taking perfume.” The caller advised that the male did not steal anything Wednesday, but he is a suspect in a $14,000 theft from the store.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 2:54 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Bondurant Drive.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 3:58 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Collins Lane. A caller reported that a mailman told him he “could smell gas and hear the hissing of gas.” Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 4:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Clinton Street near St. Clair Street.
• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported her purse was stolen.
• At 7:37 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Harp Pike. A caller reported a toolbox full of tools was stolen.
• At 7:51 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cherry Lane.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Louisville Road. A caller reported a motorcycle hit a median and a 25-year-old male was “bleeding from his face and hands and was disoriented.”
• At 8:38 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 11:33 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported someone was threatening to release his personal information if he does not give them money. The caller advised he gave the person $400 but “they are still requesting money.”
