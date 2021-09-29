blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 2:03 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 7:46 a.m., officers took a theft report at Penn Station on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a checkbook was stolen and checks were being issued and cashed.

• At 8:26 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near River Bend Road.

• At 8:29 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hudson Hollow Road.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Arapaho Trail. A caller reported check fraud.

• At 11:06 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. A caller reported a white Toyota was struck by another vehicle near the Frankfort Cemetery.

• At 11:33 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 12:16 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:45 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 4:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Fannin Court.

• At 5:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on West State Street. A caller reported two chairs were stolen from her porch. The caller said this is the third time “stuff has been stolen from her porch.”

• At 5:10 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Tracey Lane. A caller reported a door was kicked in, but didn’t know if anything had been stolen.

• At 5:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male and female were shoplifting.

• At 6:49 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Conway Street near West Campbell Street.

• At 7:18 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Apple Way. A caller reported tools were stolen on Sept. 17 while he was incarcerated.

