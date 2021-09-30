blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 8:12 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a burglary on Schenkel Lane. A property manager at an apartment complex reported that people were breaking into a unit and that the tenant is out of town. The caller said they “were breaking in to sleep inside.”

• At 8:14 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a customer “ran out with an ATV winch” and got in a sedan. The caller said the bank next door got the license plate.

• At 11:49 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone vandalized her apartment.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 3:22 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a car “jumped a guardrail.” The caller said a 51-year-old female was complaining of head and chest pain. Kentucky State Police also responded.

• At 5:19 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Tracy Lane. A caller reported her mother was “smoking weed” and said “she’s acting different.” The caller also advised seeing a bag of drugs.

• At 6:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cline Street. A caller reported money, a purse, a bottle of Adderall and a class ring were stolen from a vehicle.

• At 10:06 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Augusta Street.

