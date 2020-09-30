blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to Hoover Boulevard for a fraud complaint.

• At 11:37 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a theft of medication.

• At 12:41 p.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 1:06 p.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue concerning a person with a gun. 

• At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 58 involving a motorcycle.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers were called to Big Eddy Beach Road concerning a fraudulent temporary registration plate.

• At 4:44 p.m., officers were called to Harmony Landing for a vandalism complaint and theft of light bulbs.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, for  a shoplifting complaint.

• At 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street concerning a theft of gasoline from vehicles.

