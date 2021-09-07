The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over Labor Day weekend:
Friday
• At 5:16 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road.
• At 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road near Mt. Zion Road.
• At 7:15 a.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a male, who lives in the upstairs apartment, crawled into her apartment with a gun and was trying to kill her. The caller said he ran outside toward Louisville Road.
• At 8:14 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Street.
• At 8:43 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 9:10 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on East Third Street.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:48 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Tupelo Trail.
• At 1:55 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Hillcrest Avenue.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Collins Lane.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported she “paid for a shot and they were refusing to give her money back.”
• At 3:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported an employee theft.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive.
• At 8:28 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a gas grill was on fire.
• At 10:47 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS took a theft report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a male with a goatee and black shirt “ran into the house and stole the mother-in-law’s purse and phone.”
Saturday
• At 2:08 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on East Main Street.
• At 3:19 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a 23-year-old female was missing. She was located at 3:28 a.m.
• At 6:37 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Sea Hero Road. A caller reported a male wearing a red shirt and green shorts left his home. He was located and returned at 7:05 p.m.
• At 7:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Poa Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and tools were stolen.
• At 10:29 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Green Fields Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and a gun was stolen.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner responded to a deceased person on Taylor Avenue. A caller in a boat reported the body of a deceased male was found in the Kentucky River near the railroad bridge. Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife were contacted. The coroner pronounced the man dead at 1:06 p.m.
• At 2:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Corral Way.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers were called to a theft on East Main Street. A caller reported a person took her car key and left.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Inverness Road.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported a customer refused to pay for getting her nails done and left. The owners said they wanted to press charges.
Sunday
• At 12:44 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a neighbor “walked in and took her food.”
• At 8:15 a.m., officers took a theft report on John Davis Drive.
• At 9:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodsburg Lane.
• At 12:54 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on River Street.
• At 2:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wilson Street.
• At 3:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Galbraith Road.
• At 5:15 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Sharon Road.
• At 6:08 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:08 p.m., officers took a theft report on John Davis Drive.
• At 9:32 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Centennial Avenue.
• At 9:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 10:12 p.m., officers responded to a fight at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a male on the third floor was being physically and verbally abusive toward staff.
Monday
• At 12:36 a.m., deputies took a possible theft on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported two women were “trying to take her car keys and get into her windows.” The caller said the women “took off running” and deputies were no longer needed.
• At 6:26 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 10:37 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:14 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Five Star on Versailles Road. A caller reported a purse and dog were stolen at 11 p.m. the night before.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Hanly Lane.
• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:33 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Stoney Creek Drive. A caller reported smoke was coming from a furnace. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 2:57 p.m.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Glenns Creek Road.
• At 5:03 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported her sons were fighting and threatening her.
• At 7:23 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rocky Branch Road near Peaks Mill Road.
• At 9:18 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 10:12 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
• At 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone wearing a long sleeve orange shirt was trying to break into a business next to Vision Works. The caller said the person was throwing rocks at the windows and trying to pull the door open.
• At 11:15 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Menominee Trail. A caller reported hearing a gunshot. A deputy advised it was fireworks.
• At 11:22 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Nootka Trail. A caller reported hearing an unbelievably loud noise. An officer advised a transformer had blown. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 11:37 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leonardwood Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.