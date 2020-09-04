The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At midnight, officers were called to a burglary on Versailles Road. The caller did not want officers to respond.
• At 7:43 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding a vandalism complaint.
• At 7:53 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Hopi Trail.
• At 2:22 p.m. officers were called to Owenton Road regarding an intoxicated person.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Hedgewood Drive.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station. A person reported someone stole her Social Security card and birth certificate.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Versailles Road. The caller reported someone stole an envelope full of cash from his vehicle at Dollar Tree.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers were called regarding an assault on Versailles Road. The caller reported a female opened the door at Jimmy Johns and told an employee to call 911 because her boyfriend had just assaulted her.
• At 6:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a rescue on Hackberry Court. No additional information was available.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifter at the Marathon gas station on Holmes Street.
• At 7:10 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Schofield Lane. The caller reported someone broke into his truck and "stole tools and fishing things."
• At 7:37 p.m., officers responded to an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street regarding an armed and dangerous person. The caller reported that a person inside the home flashed a gun.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Belvoir Drive. A caller reported someone broke into her truck overnight and that she has video of it.
• At 10:26 p.m., officers were called to a vandalism complaint on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on South Benson Road.
• At 11:14 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane regarding a trespasser.
