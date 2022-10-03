The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:38 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Spruce Drive. A caller reported someone was in his basement, that they broke into the door and came into the house. The caller said when the person heard him he “took off running.”
• At 6:16 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 7:25 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near St. Clair Street. A caller reported a vehicle hit a child on a bicycle. The child was alert and complained of leg pain.
• At 10:09 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 11:01 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 11:39 a.m., officers were notified of an abuse complaint on Oak Ridge Drive.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hickory Drive. A caller reported someone was on her front porch. Officers determined it was a female hanging up door hangers.
• At 12:09 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at WesBanco on West Main Street.
• At 12:40 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint WesBanco on West Main Street.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at T-Mobile on Versailles Road. A caller reported a customer’s son stole Beats headphones.
• At 2:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near St. Clair Street.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported a towing company came and took her vehicle the day before and she “has all her receipts to show an officer that she has indeed paid off the vehicle.”
• At 2:34 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 3:58 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:12 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Catfish Alley.
• At 4:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cedar Road.
• At 4:53 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Switzer Road. A caller reported a male wearing a gray hoodie was “waving around” what looked like a handgun. The caller was driving by and the male was on foot.
• At 6 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Spring Street.
• At 7 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole earbuds.
• At 9:29 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 9:32 p.m., officers took a theft report in the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported someone “went through their car.” The caller advised it did not appear as though anything was missing.
• At 9:38 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Colonial Trace.
• At 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bradley Street.
Saturday
• At 5:53 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64.
• At 6:08 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported several vehicles in the parking lot had been egged.
• At 10:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Louisville Road.
• At 11:56 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Road.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Collins Street.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Locust Ridge Road. A caller reported an accident between a bicycle and a vehicle.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on St. Clair Street.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:40 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 8:46 p.m., officers took an assault report on Versailles Road.
• At 9:38 p.m., officers were called to a fight between a male and female on Elkhorn Court. The parties were separated before officers arrived.
• At 10:36 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported two people in a black vehicle were trying to get in her vehicle.
• At 11:20 p.m., officers, deputies and county firefighters were notified of a missing person at Stewart Home and School on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a 23-year-old male hadn’t been seen for an hour.
Sunday
• At 7:40 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Equine Way. A caller reported a fire started in the dryer vent. The homeowner put it out with a garden hose.
• At 7:51 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at McDonald’s in Lawrenceburg. The 23-year-old male missing from Stewart Home and School was located and returned.
• At 12:46 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a male touched a female inappropriately.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone stole a dog and a generator.
• At 3:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 3:28 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a rescue on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported that young kids were in a paddle boat that flipped and that they were on shore. The children were located and transported to the hospital for medical clearance.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a 90-year-old female was assaulted by another resident.
• At 6:25 p.m., officers were called to an assault at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A manager reported a male customer hit her with a shopping cart and fled in a truck.
• At 6:58 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported her roommate’s husband “took her bank card while she was asleep and took all of her money.”
• At 8:53 p.m., officers took a shots fired complaint on Hiawatha Trail. A caller reported hearing about 10 shots from what sounded like a handgun. Officers advised it was fireworks.
• At 9:53 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Holmes Street.
• At 10:50 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a possible stabbing on Skyview Drive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.