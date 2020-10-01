blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

• At 6:40 a.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A furnace was smoking heavily but there were no flames and everyone was evacuated.

• At 8:36 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Bethel Lane. The caller reported a vehicle had been stolen.

• At 8:37 a.m., firefighters conducted an investigation on Ann Street.

• At 8:41 a.m., a drug offense was reported on West Second Street.

• At 9:31 a.m., officers were called to a trespasser on Evergreen Road.

• At 9:42 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Holmes Street.

• At 10:41 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Pea Ridge Road.

• At 11:21 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm on Centennial Avenue.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Louisville Road.

• At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shoplifting complaint on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a drug offense on Woodhill Lane. The caller said the resident is selling methamphetamine from the house.

• At 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a possible gunshot on Louisville Road. A person at the scene confirmed a firework had gone off.

• At 2:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Jones Lane.

• At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a noninjury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers responded to a fraud complaint on Kentucky Avenue.

• At 4:52 p.m., officers were called to Dan’s Discount Jewelers and Pawn on East Main Street for a theft that occurred last month.

• At 5:36 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Chinook Trail. The complaint was unfounded.

• At 6:13 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:59 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Jett Boulevard. The caller reported an iPhone was stolen.

• At 8:49 p.m., officers were called to a noninjury motor vehicle accident on Lawrence Street.

• At 10:53 p.m., a caller on Powhatan Trail reported hearing gunshots. Officers were unable to substantiate the claim.

