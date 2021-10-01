blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6:56 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rouse Avenue.

• At 7:09 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported an employee stole $244 in cash. The caller, who is a manager, said video will be retained for prosecution purposes.

• At 8:28 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner responded to an apartment fire at Leawood Square Apartments on Leawood Drive. Two women were pronounced dead — one at the scene and one at Frankfort Regional Medical Center — and at least six others were injured.

• At 10:41 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Fido Court. A caller reported the window of a brown Hyundai was busted and her purse was stolen.

• At 11:11 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue. A caller reported a blue Ford Edge was broken into near the golf course and a diaper bag and wallet were stolen.

• At 11:13 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:17 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Park Avenue. A caller reported the back window of a Lexus was broken out and a purse was stolen.

• At 11:43 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Birchwood Avenue.

• At 12:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Square. A caller reported a video game system, two controllers and a TV were stolen.

• At 12:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Winston Way. A caller reported a trailer was stolen.

• At 1:29 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Murrell Street. A caller reported a 33-year-old male was deceased.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 6:19 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 8:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on North Lime Street. A caller reported her son was supposed to be at a location downtown with friends and he wasn’t there. The caller said he was wearing a red shirt and black and red shorts and riding a bike. He returned home at 9:16 p.m.

• At 8:34 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Leawood Drive.

