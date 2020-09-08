blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:

Friday

• At 6:43 a.m., firefighters were called to Cove Spring Road for a mulch fire.

• At 9:47 a.m., officers were called to West Main Street concerning a theft.

• At 12:07 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 48 involving two vehicles.

• At 3:14 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a person holding a gun while driving a car. 

• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to Bedford Road concerning a burglary at a residence. The front door was kicked open.

• At 5:34 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens on Versailles Road after a customer paid with a counterfeit $100 bill.

• At 9:54 p.m., officers were called to Dabney Street for a shots fired complaint. The caller said there were three shots.

Saturday

• At 12:19 a.m., officers were called to West State Street for an assault involving two people fighting over a box of money.

• At 12:42 a.m., officers were called to Dabney Street concerning an man assaulted by his grandson.

• At 8:32 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a person who left without paying for $130 in groceries.

• At 10:55 a.m., officers were called to Pea Ridge Road concerning an assault the previous night.

• At 1:52 p.m., officers were called to Noel Avenue concerning a possible elder neglect case.

• At 6:58 p.m., officers were called to Switzer Road for a shots fired complaint.

• At 8:42 p.m., officers were called to Lebanon Road for a possible structure fire.

• At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive concerning a stolen video game system.

• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to Palmer Drive concerning a possible scam. 

Sunday

• At 12:43 a.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning an assault.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers were called to Holiday Inn Express, on Vandalay Drive, concerning an assault where a guest reportedly attacked a person at the front desk.

• At 10:31 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a theft.

• At 10:54 a.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, on U.S. 127, concerning a person shoplifting glasses.

• At 12:05 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, on Forest Hill Drive, for a shots fired complaint.

• At 2:38 p.m., firefighters were called to Owenton Road concerning a large fire including plastics and mattresses.

• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to Shell, on Versailles Road, concerning a theft.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to Bluegrass Inn, on Versailles Road, concerning a theft of a license plate.

• At 7 p.m., offices were called to Crosshill Drive concerning a stolen dog.

• At 7:29 p.m., officers were called to Strohmeier Bypass for a shots fired complaint.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Still Waters Campground, on Strohmeier Road, for a shots fired complaint. 

• At 11:55 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, on Marlowe Court, for a shots fired complaint.

Monday

• At 10:58 a.m., firefighters were called to Old Sheep Pen Road for a possible structure fire.

• At 11:18 a.m., officers were called to Brookfield Drive concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 11:57 a.m., officers were called to Hurst Auto Sales, on Versailles Road, after a lock box was damaged.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers were called to Crab Orchard Road concerning an assault.

• At 1:50 p.m., officers were called to Robert M. Green Boulevard for a burglary.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive concerning a theft of medication.

• At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two motorcycles.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after a lock was removed from a storage unit and replaced with a new lock.

• At 4:24 p.m., officers were called to Equine Way concerning a theft of shoes and cash from a vehicle.

• At 9:17 p.m., officers were called to Compton Drive after someone broke into an apartment.

• At 10:11 p.m., officers were called to Days Inn, on U.S. 127, or a shots fired complaint.

• At 10:25 p.m., officers were called to Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive, for a vandalism complaint.

