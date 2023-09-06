The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 6:59 a.m., officers took a burglary report on West Clinton Street. A caller reported security cameras and other items were stolen from the construction site of the new transit center behind the Capital Plaza Hotel.
• At 7:15 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident and advised a vehicle struck a barrier and possibly flipped.
• At 9:28 a.m., officers took a theft report on Champion Court. A caller reported a firearm was stolen.
• At 9:35 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on East Main Street.
• At 9:40 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near KY 151.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 11:51 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Kings Daughters Apartments on Hanna Place. A caller reported she “accidentally gave her social security and bank account information to someone.”
• At 2:21 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Murray Street. A caller reported a safe was broken into.
• At 3:27 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Broadway.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on East Second Street. A caller reported a 24-year-old male was missing. He was located at Walmart and advised he would return home shortly.
• At 3:51 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on John Davis Drive.
• At 4:03 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Demerson Lane.
• At 4:26 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 West.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 6:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pickett Avenue. A caller reported a wallet and keys had been stolen.
• At 11:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were notified of a possible gas leak near Douglas Wheel Alignment and Tire Shop on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported smelling natural gas in the area.
