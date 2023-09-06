blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 6:59 a.m., officers took a burglary report on West Clinton Street. A caller reported security cameras and other items were stolen from the construction site of the new transit center behind the Capital Plaza Hotel.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription