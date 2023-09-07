The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 5:41 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to unknown trouble on John Davis Drive.
• At 8:28 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on East Third Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and had been “trashed.”
• At 9:15 a.m., officers took a theft report on Lafayette Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A male reported his truck was broken into.
• At 11:52 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Woodhill Lane near Bellwood Court.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hudson Hollow Road near Carson Place.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Langford Avenue near East Main Street.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Leawood Square.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported a male stole a table.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Brookhaven Drive. A caller reported a male was “trying to fight his father.” The caller said the male “got a knife out of the drawer and [was] trying to stab the father.”
• At 6:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Avenue.
• At 8:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Louisville Road.
• At 8:16 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Steele Street.
• At 8:48 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 9 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away.
• At 10:25 p.m., officers took an assault report at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 10:55 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported eight to 10 juveniles were fist fighting.
"• At 10:55 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported eight to 10 juveniles were fist fighting."
Juveniles - out at 11 p.m., where are the parents? The one thing that is a common denominator here is that 8-10 juveniles have permissive parents who are blissfully unaware of what their children are doing.
