The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:12 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.

• At 12:36 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported hearing “rapid shots” and saw a white Dodge SUV turn onto Collins Street.

• At 6 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Seneca Trail.

• At 7:37 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Valero on KY 151.

• At 7:38 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 7:52 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:31 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 West off ramp near U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:49 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 10:39 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on the East-West Connector.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a 50-year-old male was in the emergency room after being assaulted on Holmes Street.

• At 1:55 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported someone stole her debit card on Sept. 1.

• At 5:06 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Polo Lane.

• At 5:22 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Kentucky Avenue.

• At 5:51 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ridgewood Lane.

• At 5:54 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported three vehicle were involved.

• At 5:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the theft happened at 4:10 p.m. and that there was a photo of the person and vehicle identification.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:18 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Schenkel Lane.

• At 7:32 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone stole stimulus checks from a mailbox.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Briar Cliff Street.

• At 10:21 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Broadway. A caller reported a male in a hoodie and blue shorts got out of a vehicle and left on foot. He was located at 10:58 p.m.

