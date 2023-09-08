blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 3:07 a.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Mt. Vernon Ridge Road. A caller reported hearing approximately 18 shots in the area. Numerous shell casings were recovered in a parking lot.

