The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 3:07 a.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Mt. Vernon Ridge Road. A caller reported hearing approximately 18 shots in the area. Numerous shell casings were recovered in a parking lot.
• At 6:37 a.m., EMS was called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Birdie Road. A caller reported an accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle. One male complained of head pain and was spitting up blood.
• At 7:26 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at the Frankfort Plant Board substation office on Duncan Road. A caller reported tools and other items were stolen.
• At 8:21 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported a gun and several items were stolen.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Courchelle Court. A caller reported a male attempted to get into an apartment through a back door. The caller said the male then ran off.
• At 12:52 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at Little Market on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported someone spray-painted the lenses of two cameras on the front of the store.
• At 1:42 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Doctors Drive.
• At 3:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Quachita Trail.
• At 3:40 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a fraud complaint.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rolling Acres Drive near Myrtle Avenue.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers took an assault report on Hillview Court. A caller reported a juvenile male was assaulted on the school bus.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cortez Court near Saddleback Trail.
• At 5:31 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Lucas Lane.
• At 7:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on East Main Street.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint near Dolly Graham Park on River Street. A caller reported hearing 10 gun shots. An officer advised it may have been gunfire from the shooting range.
• At 8:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a shooting on Murray Street. A caller reported he was sitting on the porch when two to three people “jumped out of a car and shot him.” The caller said he was shot in the leg and had a rag on the wound.
• At 10:10 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male was walking around with a gun. He was detained by police.
