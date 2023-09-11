The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:36 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a robbery on Landings Drive. A caller reported two vehicles were broken into and purses were stolen.
• At 8:22 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 8:29 a.m., officers took a theft report on Capital Avenue near East Todd Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and a purse was stolen.
• At 10:28 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 2:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cypress Drive. A caller reported a gun was stolen.
• At 3:04 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Rockwood Apartments on Galbraith Road. A caller reported money was stolen from a bank account.
• At 4:09 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Landings Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male wasn’t at home or work and that his cellphone was going straight to voicemail. An officer located him at basketball practice at 4:46 p.m.
Saturday
• At 12:04 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 5:25 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported the restaurant had been broken into and the suspect allegedly left behind a cellphone and a sweatshirt. The caller said there was damage to the doors.
• At 9:43 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a structure fire on Ninevah Road. A caller reported a camper was on fire.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Ford truck and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle complained of back pain.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone was using their credit cards.
• At 12:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported an air conditioning unit was on fire.
• At 2:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male was physically fighting her and that she was bleeding.
• At 2:23 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at Buddy’s Pizza on West Broadway. A caller reported someone “put mean stickers on her car.”
• At 3:30 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported the tires on a vehicle had been slashed.
• At 5 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Third Street. A caller reported someone picked up her medication from the pharmacy.
• At 6:48 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on West Broadway.
• At 8:18 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Edgewood Lane.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Augusta Street.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and advised one person complained of head pain.
Sunday
• At 7:45 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a robbery at Marathon on East Main Street. A caller reported a male wearing black jeans and a gray sweatshirt and carrying a gun robbed the store.
• At 8:30 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a robbery at Eastwood Shell on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male assaulted an employee, robbed the store and left in a black car.
• At 8:41 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a robbery at Walgreen’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male robbed the store and left in a black Lexus. The suspect’s vehicle was located on Mero Street and he reportedly led law enforcement on a short car chase before crashing near the U.S. 127 South-Louisville Road intersection. Following a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
• At 9:44 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Glass Avenue.
• At 1:21 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Jeep Renegade and a Ford Focus. One person complained of knee pain and another person injured an arm and leg.
• At 3:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a vehicle on Commercial Drive.
