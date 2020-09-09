The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Owenton Road.
• At 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a drug offense on Briar Cliff Street.
• At 8:09 a.m., officers were called to a vandalism complaint on Tamworth Lane.
• At 8:50 a.m., firefighters responded to a gas leak on Spruce Drive. Columbia Gas stopped the leak.
• At 8:58 a.m., officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on Harrodswood Road.
• At 9:36 a.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Mills Lane.
• At 10:12 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Stillhouse Hollow Road.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Deepwood Drive. According to the caller, a male and female were physically fighting and the male attempted to run the woman over with a truck. She was treated by EMS for a laceration to her hand.
• At 10:59 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Deepwood Drive.
• At 12:03 p.m., officers received a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers were called to Grand Avenue for a theft.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Fifth Avenue.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers were called to a theft on East Main Street.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Fairview Avenue. The caller said a male and female were in his house to get their property after moving out four months ago.
• At 4:04 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road for a fraud report.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Cardwell Lane.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers were called to Crown Point Drive for a trespasser. A male caller told police several friends of his wife were gathered on his patio and he didn’t want them there.
• At 5:18 p.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street. According to the call sheet, the burglary occurred on Holmes Street. An occupant was burning boxes and was advised of a city ordinance prohibiting camp fires.
• At 7:48 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at a duplex across from the former Art’s Electric building on Holmes Street.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers were called to Crown Point Drive regarding a missing person. The caller advised his wife was missing and that her son kidnapped her. He said she was sick and needed to go to the hospital, but didn't want to file a report.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers responded to a missing person on Owenton Avenue.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Lyons Drive. The caller said the back basement door and gate had been broken into and guns and cash were missing.
