The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 2:42 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kiowa Trail.
• At 8:14 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Bridge Street. A caller reported a service line was possibly hit and that a Columbia Gas technician was enroute.
• At 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard near Leestown Lane.
• At 8:26 a.m., officers were called to a fight behind JCPenney on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two males were fighting and one had a stick.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an assault behind Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported being attacked and was bleeding from the head.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on High Street.
• At 1 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Clinton Street.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported her ID, room key and other items were stolen over two weeks ago.
• At 1:28 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person near Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male without a shirt was “chasing people with a machete, threatening people and throwing a dog” near the homeless camp.
• At 2:03 p.m., officers were notified of a theft on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported someone stole a cellphone at a gas station on Steadmantown Lane. The caller called the phone and the person who answered said they would meet to return the phone. An officer noted the phone was lost not stolen.
• At 2:46 p.m., officers took an assault report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a male assaulted a female in the face and left the area.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Thornhill Bypass.
• At 4:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hanly Lane. A caller reported an Amazon package was stolen.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone had stolen their identity.
• At 5:19 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Highland Parkway.
• At 6:08 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Adams Lane.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was apprehended in the loss prevention office.
