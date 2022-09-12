The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:18 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 7:52 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:17 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Richardson Court.
• At 11:51 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Lyons Drive. A caller reported a female hadn’t been heard from since Sept. 5.
• At 12:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the theft of a wallet.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Mero Street.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Logan Street. A caller reported a male wearing a blue shirt and hat had a rifle and was talking to a child and female. The caller “was concerned” but kept driving.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Sunset Drive near Versailles Road. A caller at the McDonald’s drive-thru reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Toyota truck and blue SUV. There were no injuries.
• At 4:47 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 near Avenstoke Road.
• At 4:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers were called to an abuse complaint at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a nurse’s aide “transferred him to the bed roughly.” The caller said he sustained bruises “due to the nurse’s aide’s handling him.”
• At 6:29 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
Saturday
• At 12:20 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported bouncers were “holding back multiple people” and one male was “starting fights over and over.” One male was detained.
• At 1:25 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported hearing five to eight people fighting and screaming.
• At 8:13 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Holmes Street. A caller reported “smoke and a popping noise” was coming from the kitchen sink area. It was determined to be an electrical shortage. An electrician was contacted.
• At 4:35 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported paying for fuel and said the clerk would not refund his money.
• At 5:02 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female shoplifter stole several snacks, drinks and other miscellaneous things. The caller said the female left in a black Ford.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a female customer was refusing to pay Bluegrass Taxi. The caller advised the female went inside her apartment.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a Walmart delivery was stolen.
• At 7:29 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported smelling gas near a dumpster outside a building.
• At 8:38 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Country Lane.
• At 11 p.m., officers took a theft report at Chili’s Grill and Bar on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a Ford Explorer had been broken into and a purse was stolen.
Sunday
• At 12:30 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Ashwood Court.
• At 12:33 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:20 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6:04 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a shots fired complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun and seeing a Kia Sportage take off after the shots fired and leaving toward Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:05 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a female had been gone since 5 p.m. Saturday.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:12 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Colonial Trace. A caller reported a vehicle went off the roadway and into someone’s yard. One female complained of shoulder pain.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Clifton Avenue. A caller reported a 60-year-old male was deceased.
• At 12:45 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and a constable were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident near the former Starway Fun Park. The occupants refused medical treatment.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers were notified that a female who went missing on Fifth Avenue had been found and returned home.
• At 7:27 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 8:51 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on West Fourth Street.
