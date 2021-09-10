blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:27 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 12:42 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Second Street.

• At 8:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported someone broke in overnight and “cut copper out of the wall and stole a heater and wood flooring.”

• At 9:08 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:43 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:49 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Harp Pike.

• At 10:59 a.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

• At 12:31 p.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:59 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Watson Court. A caller reported a neighbor was smoking meth in a UHaul van.

• At 1:53 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:55 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near East Main Street.

• At 4:17 p.m., officers took an assault report on Murrell Street. A caller reported her “baby daddy” choked her and she “punched him and pulled his hair” trying to get him off of her.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near University Drive.

• At 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lafayette Drive near Woodland Avenue.

• At 6:33 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:01 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Jett Boulevard.

