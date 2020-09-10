The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 9:19 a.m., officers were called to Man-O-War Drive concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 9:49 a.m., officers were called to Man-O-War Drive concerning a theft.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers were called to Steele Street concerning a burglary at a vacant residence.
• At 3:03 p.m., firefighters were called to Taylor Recycling ,on Duncan Road, concerning a crane about to catch fire. Firefighters said the machine shut itself off.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 South. There was a woman on the scene with a bloody nose.
• At 4:22 p.m., firefighters were called to Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort on Leonardwood Drive for an elevator alarm sounding. The alarm was accidentally triggered.
• At 7:43 p.m., firefighters were called to Holmes Street concerning a large bonfire. Firefighters determined it was a legal fire pit and the subjects were installing a screen to make it legal.
• At 9:14 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a missing person, who has been out of contact since Monday.
